Police are asking for help identifying a man who was caught on camera kicking an 89-year-old woman to the ground in broad daylight in New York City.

The incident unfolded in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn around 7:20 a.m.

The woman, who has not been identified, was on Avenue P and East 17th Street when a man came up from behind and kicked her in the back, according to the New York City Police Department.

She fell to the ground after the blow, the footage shows. The suspect then appeared to walk around her, holding a coffee cup. Police said he left on foot in an unknown direction.

"The victim suffered pain and bruising to her head and body," police said.

She was taken to Maimonides Medical Center by EMS in stable condition after the attack.

This is a random attack and the suspect and victim did not know each other, according to the NYPD.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the man to come forward. He's described as between 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Neighbors were shocked to hear of the attack.

"That's scary. I have an elderly mother too," one woman told NBC New York.

"This neighborhood is really good, you know. I live right behind this church. It's always good, but seeing this... it's horrible," another said.