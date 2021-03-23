Man charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in Colorado grocery store shooting

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in the shooting deaths of 10 people, including a police officer, at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, officials said Tuesday.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Monday's mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said during a morning news conference. He was shot in the leg and taken into custody following the incident, according to police.

"We will hold the evildoer responsible to the fullest extent of the law for his actions," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told reporters during the news conference.

The slain officer was 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers. He was the father of seven children and an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.

Herold identified the other victims as Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Monday's shooting prompted a massive police response as multiple agencies rushed to the shopping plaza.

Customers and employees fled through a back loading dock to safety, hiding where they could in the store and taking refuge in nearby shops.

Aerial news footage later showed police escorting the suspect, whose right leg was covered in blood, in handcuffs. He wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes.

Colorado residents have become all-too familiar with mass shootings, as two of this generation's most well-known massacres took place within a short drive from Boulder.

Thirteen people were killed at Columbine High School in Littleton, just 35 miles south of King Soopers, on April 20, 1999, before the two gunmen took their own lives.

Then on July 20, 2012, a gunman opened fire on moviegoers at the Century 16 Theater in Aurora, 35 miles southeast of the supermarket. Twelve people, who had gathered for a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises," were killed.