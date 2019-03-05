Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 2:05 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

A man is facing a charge of capital murder in connection with the disappearance and death of an 11-year-old Alabama girl, officials said.

Christopher Wayne Madison, 33, was arrested and charged with capital murder on Monday after officials found Amberly Barnett's body in a wooded area behind his Collinsville, Alabama, home.

Christopher Wayne Madison has been arrested and charged with the murder of 11-year-old Amberly Barnett. Dekalb County Sheriff

The cause of her death was strangulation, Dekalb County Sherriff Nick Welden said in a news conference.

Amberly was last seen Friday afternoon at her aunt's house in the Mount Vernon community in northeast Alabama. Authorities found her body less than a day later.

In a social media post after authorities found her daughter's body, Jonie L. Barnett wrote, "Amberly life is not the same now you're no longer here, but our love for you is still strong and will remain year after year."

11-year-old Amberly Barnett Dekalb County Sheriff's Office

Welden said Madison is being held without bond. The sheriff's office would not disclose any additional information on the case.

"The road to justice for this sweet, innocent little girl is too important to release anything to jeopardize this investigation," Welden wrote in a press release.