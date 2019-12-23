A man claimed he grabbed a gun "out of fear" after leaving a house in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday, where 13 people were wounded during a memorial party.
Marciano White, 37, was charged with illegally using a weapon as a convicted felon but told police that he found the gun, according to court document's from White's bond court appearance Monday. White was found by police officers leaving the location where a shot spotter indicated at least 10 rounds had been fired.
White was allegedly clutching a black bag that he would not release while officers conducted a pat down. Officers found a Colt .357 Magnum revolver with five rounds and a spent casing inside, according to the court document.
The 37-year-old man said he was at the memorial party with his girlfriend when he heard someone had a gun.
"He said that everybody was trying to get out and he hid in a closet while multiple shots were fired," the court document said. "He went on to say that he found a handgun on the stairs and he grabbed the handgun out of fear of the situation and the neighborhood."
Ballistic and gunshot residue testing were conducted in order to see if the gun or White are be linked to the shooting.
A judge ruled Monday that White be held on a $300,000 bond, according to NBC Chicago. It is unclear whether White has retained an attorney.