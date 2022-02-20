Man charged in fatal shooting of 21-year-old SUNY cellist

A man was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a New York university student Friday night.

Elizabeth Howell, 21, was found lying on the side of a road with gunshot wounds near the State University of New York Potsdam campus, according to New York State police. Students were initially advised to shelter in place, then told to return home and lock their doors as police attempted to locate the suspect.

Police arrested Michael Snow, 31, in the case Saturday, who was arraigned and ordered to remain in custody without bail. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Administration at the university said Snow appeared to have no affiliation with the school.

"Please hold Beth, along with her family and loved ones, in your thoughts and prayers this evening," the school said in a statement. "The entire SUNY Potsdam community mourns her loss, and we stand together in unity to remember her."

Howell, class of 2022, was a music education student at SUNY Potsdam and a cellist with the Crane Symphony Orchestra. Police have not offered a motive in her death and it's unclear whether she knew Snow prior to the shooting.

Classes were canceled Monday and counselors were made available at the student union over the weekend.

"We have designated the Hosmer Gallery in the lobby of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at The Crane School of Music as a memorial space for members of the campus community," the school said. "All will be welcome to leave flowers or items in her memory and to sign a memorial placard in honor of Beth."