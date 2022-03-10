Man charged with felony in assault that left 49ers fan in coma

A Los Angeles-area man who allegedly punched a San Francisco 49ers fan outside of an NFL playoff game, causing the victim to be placed in a coma, has been criminally charged.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, is charged with felony battery with serious bodily injury in the Jan. 30 incident, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday.

Cifuentes allegedly punched Daniel Luna, 40, outside SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams and 49ers were playing in the NFC championship game.

Luna, an Oakland restaurant owner in town for the game, had a traumatic brain injury and was in a medically included coma until around a week ago, his attorney Jonathan Davis said.

He is in a rehabilitation center in Northern California. Part of Luna’s skull had to be removed, and for now he must wear a helmet, Davis said Wednesday evening.

“He has made a terrific recovery given the prognosis that he had initially, but he has a long road ahead,” Davis said.

Cifuentes acted in self-defense, his attorney, Ambrosio Rodriguez, said Wednesday evening.

“He feels awful,” Rodriguez said. He said Cifuentes was excited about going to a football game and was attacked, and he never wanted or intended such a serious injury to occur.

Officials have said the two men got into a confrontation outside of the stadium in Inglewood before Cifuentes punched Luna.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said at the time of the incident that surveillance video showed Luna mingling with a group of people in 49ers jerseys.

Luna pushed a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind, when Luna turned to walk away, the man pushed Luna back, and when Luna turned the man punched him in the mouth, the mayor said after watching the video. Luna fell and struck his head.