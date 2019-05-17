Breaking News Emails
LOS ANGELES — A man accused of using a motorized scooter in a fatal attack on a woman has been charged with murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Amad Rashad Redding, 27, who is described as a transient, was charged with one count of murder and faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted, the DA's office said in a statement Wednesday.
Redding is accused of attacking Rosa Elena Hernandez, 63, at random as she walked on a sidewalk in Long Beach on Monday. He knocked her to the ground and stomped on her before grabbing an electric scooter and hitting her with it, according the district attorney's office.
"She was walking calm, and all of the sudden encounters someone who is attacking her — that's not fair, because she didn't provoke him," her husband, Victor Hernandez, told NBC Los Angeles this week.
Hernandez died of her injuries after the midday attack, Long Beach police have said.
Redding is being held in lieu of $2 million bail in Monday's attack in Long Beach, and he is scheduled to be arraigned May 29, the district attorney’s office said. It was not clear Thursday if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The attacker fled after the deadly assault, and a suspect later identified as Redding was taken into custody by Long Beach police at a local business about 4 1/2 hours after the incident, police said.