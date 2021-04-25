An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams outside a McDonald's in Chicago.

Marion Lewis is also facing more than a dozen other felony charges, including robbery, aggravated assault of a police officer and three counts of attempted murder.

Lewis was arrested earlier this week after leading police, who were surveilling him, on a brief car chase. According to law enforcement officials, Lewis crashed his car and attempted to hijack a family's vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Police then shot Lewis multiple times. It was not immediately clear if Lewis fired back at police.

Two guns were allegedly recovered from Lewis, according to police.

"You can run, but you can't hide. We are going to bring you to justice for this crime," Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said during a Saturday news briefing, adding that police are still looking for additional suspects. "The Adams family deserves nothing less."

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot. The little girl was struck by gunfire multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital and later released, NBC Chicago reported.