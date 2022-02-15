Kansas man on probation is accused of burning down house with a baby inside

A Kansas man on probation is accused of burning down a house with an infant inside, according to officials.

Nicholas Ecker, 28, is charged with felony murder and aggravated arson in connection with Sunday's blaze in Shawnee, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City, Missouri, reported that a baby boy died in the fire.

Police and the district attorney's office both declined to comment on the relationship, if any, between the baby and the suspect.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” Shawnee Fire Department Deputy Chief Corey Sands said. “Shawnee is a tight-knit community. Our hearts go out to everyone.”

Ecker is being held on $1 million bond and is expected in court on Tuesday.

A fire at a home Sunday in Shawnee, Kan., claimed the life of an infant. KSHB.com

Court records show Ecker was charged with aggravated domestic battery and firearm possession by a felon in 2019. The battery charge was dropped, but he was sentenced to a year and a half in prison and a year and a half probation on the firearm charge.

In January, Ecker was charged with aggravated domestic battery again. He was charged with violation of a protection order earlier this month, which was amended to a stalking charge on Monday.

Ecker's attorney, who has represented him before, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.