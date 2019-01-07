Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

Prosecutors charged a man with the June murder of a father sleeping in a tent with his children, along with several other crimes spanning two years in the Malibu area.

Anthony Rauda, 42, was charged Monday for allegedly killing pharmaceutical scientist Tristan Beaudette, who was shot in the chest while camping with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park. Beaudette's children were uninjured.

A suspect was arrested in connection to robberies in Malibu and Calabasas, as well as the murder of Tristan Beaudette in Malibu Creek State Park in June. KNBC

Authorities initially arrested Rauda in October during an ongoing search for an armed prowler in eight burglaries in the Malibu and Calabasas areas. Deputies also announced at the time that Rauda was being considered as a suspect in Beaudette's death.

"After a lengthy, extensive investigation, evidence was developed and gathered, incriminating Rauda as being responsible for a series of armed burglaries, multiple shooting incidents, and the murder of Tristan Beaudette," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Rauda was also charged with ten counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The suspect allegedly opened fire at unsuspecting campers and cars beginning in November 2016, when a man was wounded while sleeping in a hammock.

Rauda is scheduled to appear in court Monday for an arraignment. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.