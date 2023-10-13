Man charged with planting explosives around roadways in Montana for months

A man has been arrested in connection with planting explosives on roadways in Montana for the past several months.

James Coleman, 57, was arrested Tuesday during an investigation by Billings police to locate and arrest whoever was behind placing explosive devices on roads in and around the Billings area, police said in a news release.

Coleman was found and detained near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 312, police said.

Several agencies, including the Billings Police Bomb Squad and SWAT team, executed a search warrant on a residence nearby.

"In the act of serving the search warrant on the property, four adults were located and detained," Billings police said. Authorities said on Facebook that clarity on the other arrested individuals and their charges would come at a later time.

The search warrant completed by 10:10 p.m. and the nearby Highway 312, which was shut down during the search, reopened to all traffic after teams rendered the searched property as safe.

Coleman was remanded into custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of felony criminal endangerment, possession of explosives and possession of dangerous drugs.

Police haven't shared insight into a motive behind the bomb-planting.

He is currently held in Yellowstone County Jail with bond set at $100,000. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.