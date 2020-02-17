Man cleaning gun fatally shoots best friend in apparent accident

A man playing a video game in a mobile home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Midwest City was fatally shot Sunday, apparently in an accident, by his best friend who was cleaning a gun, police said.
Joshua Allen, 21, died from a single shot to the chest Sunday afternoon at Village Oaks Trailer Park, Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.
According to police, a 911 caller said: "I need an ambulance fast. My brother was messing with a gun, and it accidentally went off and struck his best friend."
Several witnesses said Allen was shot when a handgun apparently discharged by accident while a man who lived in the home was "cleaning/clearing" it, the police chief said in a statement.
"This is still an active case but at this time, all evidence indicates the shooting was not intentional — an unfortunate, tragic event while mishandling a loaded firearm," Clabes said.
A report will be sent to the Oklahoma County district attorney to determine whether criminal charges will be filed, Clabes said.