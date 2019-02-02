Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 2, 2019, 4:04 AM GMT By Phil Helsel

A man convicted of killing a family of three and their housekeeper in Washington, D.C., in a case that became known as the “mansion murders” was sentenced Friday to four life terms, prosecutors said.

Darron Wint, 37, also known as Daron Wint, will have no possibility of release, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Daron Dellon Dennis Wint is pictured in this 2007 police booking photograph released on May 22, 2015. Oswego County Sheriff / via Reuters

A federal jury in October found Wint guilty of 20 counts related to the May 2015 home invasion and slayings of Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy Savopoulos, 47; their 10-year old son, Philip; and housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa, 57.

Their bodies were found after their multimillion-dollar home was set on fire, authorities said. Prosecutors said Wint held his victims hostage and ultimately killed them in a premeditated act.

"Today's sentence holds Darron Wint accountable for kidnapping, torturing and ultimately murdering four innocent people, including a 10-year-old child, in an unspeakable ordeal that extended over almost 24 hours," U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Wint, who had been kicked out of his family’s home, held the victims hostage in an attempt to get a $40,000 ransom from his former boss Savvas Savopoulos, NBC Washington reported.

Savvas and Amy Savopoulos and Figueroa were all beaten with a bat and stabbed, and Philip was stabbed and burned, according to the grand jury indictment against Wint.

In this May 21, 2015, file photo, police vehicles are seen outside a fire-damaged home where four people were killed in Washington, D.C. SAUL LOEB / AFP - Getty Images

Wint stole $40,000 of the family's money, set the home ablaze and fled, prosecutors said. He is expected to appeal the sentence, according to NBC Washington.