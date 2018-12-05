Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — A man convicted in the slaying of a New Jersey radio show host in a plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

Ferdinand Augello continued to maintain his innocence when he was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in October on murder, conspiracy, racketeering and other counts in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and the woman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and a motorcycle gang. Kauffman was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.

Defense attorney Mary Linehan and Augello questioned the reliability of Andrew Glick, the state's witnesses. They said the state's evidence points to Glick, a former gang official turned informant.