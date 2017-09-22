Man Convicted of Murdering Nursing Student Holly Bobo

A jury has found a man guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering a Tennessee nursing student who disappeared from her home more than six years ago.

Zachary Adams was convicted Friday in Savannah, Tennessee. He had pleaded not guilty. Holly Bobo was 20 when she was reported missing from her home in rural Parsons on April 13, 2011.

Bobo's disappearance led to a massive search. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home in Decatur County, located about 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial from Decatur County to neighboring Hardin County in search of an unbiased jury.