Man in custody after allegedly ramming into gate of Atlanta FBI office

A man is in custody after allegedly ramming into the gate of the FBI's Atlanta field office, according to an official.

The incident happened early Monday afternoon when a vehicle with South Carolina license plates tried to follow an employee car inside the gate, said Tony Thomas, a spokesperson for the FBI field office.

The gate's barrier system engaged, as it does after every vehicle, and the suspect rammed into it, destroying his car, Thomas said.

The man then exited his vehicle and tried to run inside past the gate, but was tackled soon after. A bomb squad and search team both checked the vehicle as a precaution, which was cleared.

No weapons were found inside the vehicle, Thomas said.

Officials would not identify the suspect Monday.

The suspect has no known connection to the FBI field office, and a motive for the incident is not immediately clear, Thomas said. Officials are considering filing state and federal charges against the suspect.