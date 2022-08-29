Detroit police said Sunday evening that a suspect was in custody in a series of random shootings that have killed three and injured at least one.

Details about the capture, including the identity of the person taken into custody, were unavailable, but the Detroit Police Department said more information would be released in the coming hours.

Police had been on the hunt for a suspect dressed in all black who had allegedly opened fire on random people on the street in at least four incidents since early Sunday.

"At this time we believe this to be a random act," Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during an afternoon news conference. "There does not appear to be any relationship between any of the crimes."

A security video image of a young adult suspect in black clothing, including a hoodie, was released by police in an effort to get tips from the public.

Reports of the gun violence started at 4:45 a.m. in a West Seven Mile Road neighborhood northwest of the city's center, police said. A woman believed to be in her 40s was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers at the scene were approached by a witness who said there was another victim two blocks away, the chief said. That victim was described as a 28-year-old man, White said.

At 6:50 a.m., a woman in her 40s was found less than a mile east of the initial attacks, police said. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, they said.

Roughly 20 minutes later, police were made aware that a man had been shot after telling a person he believed was peering into car windows to get away from the vehicles, White said This was nearby, on Pennington Drive, south of Seven Mile Road.

"He turned and fired, striking him once," he said of the suspect.

It wasn’t clear which of the shooting victims survived, but police said one did.

The chief summarized the circumstances of three victims: "One was waiting on a bus, one was walking his dog, and one was just walking on the street — just what I know so far," he said.

Police analyzed the shell casings and preliminarily believe they are from the same firearm, he said.

The shooter is "a single suspect,' White said, "using one particular firearm."

The shooter's motive was unknown.

The FBI, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security agents had joined the search for a suspect Sunday, police said.