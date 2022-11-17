Man dancing on top of 18-wheeler knocked off and killed when truck drives under bridge

A 25-year-old man who jumped on top of an 18-wheeler and started dancing died after the truck passed under a bridge and he was knocked off, police said.

The incident unfolded on Nov. 10 at about 11:35 a.m. at 200 Eastex Freeway, the Houston Police Department said in a Monday news release.

The driver of the red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was traveling southbound and didn’t realize when the man “jumped or climbed onto the top of the trailer portion of the vehicle,” police said.

The man then “began dancing” and was possibly recording himself. He has not been publicly identified.

When the truck passed underneath the Tuam Street bridge, the man “was struck and knocked off the trailer onto the freeway main lanes.”

Paramedics responded to the scene and the man was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was questioned, determined to not be impaired, and released.

The investigation is ongoing. NBC News has reached out to the police department for more details.