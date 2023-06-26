IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Man dead and another hospitalized after boat hits ferry near Miami port

One man was pulled from the water by ferry workers, and he told them about his missing friend before he was taken to a hospital, the Miami Herald reported. The missing man was later found dead.
By The Associated Press

MIAMI — A man was killed early Sunday and cruise line arrivals were disrupted after a 30-foot boat hit a ferry near Miami, authorities said.

Another man was hospitalized in serious condition after the boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry about 3:40 a.m. local time.

The man was pulled from the water by ferry workers, and he told them about his missing friend before he was taken to a hospital, the Miami Herald reported.

The missing man was later found dead.

The accident happened near Dodge Island, which has a row of cruise ship terminals.

Three cruise lines had to change unloading procedures after The U.S. Coast Guard set up a temporary security zone that limited traffic in and out of PortMiami while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigates the crash, the newspaper reported.

