A Fresno man died Tuesday after he participated in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game, officials said.
Dana Hutchings, 41, was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center after he was rushed there from Chukchansi Park, home of the Fresno Grizzlies.
"As of now, I just have that a man participating in a taco eating contestant at the Fresno Grizzlies game died shortly after arriving to the hospital last night," Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said. "We are not ruling a cause of death yet."
An autopsy on the man is scheduled for Thursday.
Representatives of the Fresno Grizzlies, triple-A Pacific Coast League affiliate of the Washington Nationals, could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies play every Tuesday home game as the "Fresno Tacos" as part of their season-long Taco Tuesday promotion.