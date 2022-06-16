Man dies after clothes get caught in New York City subway train door, he's dragged and hit by another train 

A man died Thursday after getting dragged onto subway tracks by his clothes and was struck by a train in New York City.

The man was exiting a northbound Q train at East 16th street and Avenue M in Brooklyn on Wednesday night when his clothes became caught in the subway doors, according to the New York City Police Department.

He was then dragged onto the tracks as the train pulled away from the station, where he was hit by a second train.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced delayed Q train service at the station early Thursday as emergency services responded to a person hit by a train.

The incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. He was then transported to a nearby Maimonides Medical Center, where he died Thursday.

Police did not identify the man, but noted that he appeared to be in his 30s.