Man dies after completing Brooklyn half marathon

A 30-year-old man died after running 13.1-miles to complete the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday morning.

The runner, who was not identified, collapsed shortly after crossing the finish line, according to NBC New York.

The New York Fire Department confirmed to NBC News that staff were on standby at the event when they were alerted to patient in cardiac arrest and rushed them to Coney Island Hospital.

The New York Road Runners confirmed the man's death in a statement to NBC New York.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half," the statement said. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the runner's family and those close to them."

There were 22,000 runners at Saturday's event, the first time since 2019 that the Brooklyn Half Marathon was expected to be at full capacity. New York Road Runners was forced to cancel the race in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man's death at Saturday's race marks the first death for the Brooklyn Half Marathon since 2014, when a 31-year-old runner similarly collapsed after crossing the finish line.