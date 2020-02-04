Man dies in Tennessee after getting trapped in donation bin

Responding officers found the 48-year-old man with the lower part of his body protruding from the bin. He was extricated and pronounced dead at the scene.

By Janelle Griffith

A man was found dead in a donation bin Sunday outside a Walmart in Tennessee after apparently getting stuck, police said.

Police responded to the store in Clarksville, about 50 miles northwest of Nashville, just before 4 p.m. about a man being stuck in the bin, Clarksville police said.

A man died after getting stuck in a donation bin outside a Walmart in Clarksville, Tenn.Clarksville Police Department

The man's identity has not been disclosed. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 