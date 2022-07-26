Man dies two weeks after massive brawl at California soccer match

A man who was beaten and left unconscious following a massive brawl at a California soccer game more than two weeks ago has died, police said.

Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, was hospitalized on July 10 "after he was involved in a large soccer fight that included players from both teams and spectators," according to Oxnard police. He died Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to find Sanchez’s cause of death, police said.

Detectives are asking for witnesses or anyone who may have video of the brawl that broke out at Oxnard High School, which is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Police also set up a portal for anyone to anonymously upload video of the incident.

"During the initial police investigation, witnesses assisted police officers in identifying a suspect. However, additional information and evidence are needed to determine how the assault occurred and identify persons that were involved," police said in a statement last week.

"Detectives believe there were spectators in the stands, players from both teams, and other persons at the soccer game who witnessed the fight. Detectives also believe that persons may have video recorded the fight."

The brawl erupted after an official's call that angered both sides.

"The fight occurred when the two teams disagreed with a referee’s decision," police said a day after the match. "Sanchez was on the field playing soccer for one of the two teams when the fight broke out. During the fight, Sanchez was assaulted by multiple assailants."