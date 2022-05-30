Man drowns in Georgia's Lake Lanier over the holiday weekend

A 20-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Lanier over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that its game wardens responded to the scene to assist in locating the man using side scan sonar. The body of the man, who was not identified, was then recovered by the county fire department.

Lake Lanier, on the outskirts of Atlanta, was created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1950s, in part for flood management. At its deepest, the lake is roughly 160 feet deep, according to the Corps.

The area is a popular tourist and recreational destination and has been the site of numerous drownings over the years.

Two men drowned hours apart in Lake Lanier in May 2019.

Last year, authorities found the body of a man that had washed ashore. WXIA reported at that time that the man seemed to have been in the water for a week.

The lake has been subject to rumor and speculation, with some believing that it was made by flooding a town and that it's haunted by the bodies that might be underneath. "Atlanta," the popular FX series created by Donald Glover, referenced the urban legend using a fictionalized lake in its season three premiere in March.

The Corps has denied the story, even posting a response to its frequently asked questions webpage.

"A. No, when land for constructing the lake was acquired in the early 1950s the area was mostly farmland," the website said. "The government purchased Land from about 700 families over a 56,000 acre area. The majority of the buildings that were removed or demolished were farmhouses and outbuildings such as barns."