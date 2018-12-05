Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities say a Virginia man found with two guns in a North Carolina high school had a handwritten note that appears to be a hit list.

Steve Spence of Norfolk, Virginia, 29, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a weapons charge and other offenses, according to local reports. He's being held on $2 million bail.

Steve Brantley Spence. Greensboro Police Department

Virginia Beach police say Spence assaulted his girlfriend before driving her car to North Carolina. Greensboro police say Spence entered the Smith High School cafeteria Monday and was questioned by employees, who called for a lockdown. He ran when confronted, but was caught.

According to warrants, Spence said he went to the school "to kill two different people" and the note mentions the school, includes the word "kill" and two first names.