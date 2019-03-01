Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 1, 2019, 6:32 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Rhode Island man arrested in connection to a woman's going missing after leaving a Boston nightclub was charged with kidnapping, failure to report a death and mutilation of a dead body, authorities said Friday.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, was arrested in Delaware on Thursday and will be extradited to Rhode Island.

Police in Boston said a body was recovered, but have not identified it as Jassy Correia, who was last seen leaving Venu nightclub on Sunday. Authorities also said determination of the cause of death is pending.

Louis D. Coleman III Boston Police Department

Police had earlier released a surveillance photo showing what they believed was Correia walking with Coleman, as well as a photo showing the pair getting into a red car early Sunday morning.

Joel Correia, the woman's brother, told NBC Boston on Thursday that his sister's body had been found in the trunk of a car in Delaware.

"We received some devastating news today, and Jassy is no longer with us," her cousin told the outlet.

Correia, 23, was reported missing Wednesday after her brother and father were not able to get in touch with her. Joaquin Correia told NECN that he had called his daughter Tuesday for her birthday, but she didn't answer the phone.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said his "heart breaks" for Correia's family, friends and her young daughter.

"The pain that we feel as a city right now is real as we mourn the loss of a young life that was taken too soon,"he said in a tweet. "Together, let's watch over one another. We are our brothers and our sisters' keeper."