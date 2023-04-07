Man fatally shoots one hostage, wounds another and a California officer, police say

A gunman in California shot and wounded a highway patrol officer and then took two bystanders hostage before he fatally shot one and wounded the other, police in Roseville said.

The violence unfolded minutes after a California Highway Patrol officer reported having been shot on a police radio at around 12:30 p.m., Roseville Police Capt. Kelby Newton told reporters.

Officers arrived at the area of Mahany Park and found a man running from them and shooting at them, Newton said.

He then took two hostages, both adults, Newton said.

Those people “were struck by the suspect’s gunfire during the incident,” and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The man surrendered, and he and the injured hostage were taken to a hospital for treatment, Newton said.

At a news conference Thursday, their conditions were said to be unknown, although Newton said the suspect wasn't believed to have been shot. He didn't elaborate on why the suspect was taken for treatment.

Police officers at a roadblock leading to the scene of a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others, including a California Highway Patrol officer, in Roseville, Calif., on Thursday. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

The highway patrol officer who was shot was stable, CHP Officer Ricardo Ortiz said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the hostages ended up being shot. Their identities and the identity of the suspect haven't been publicly released.

The shooting happened near some Little League fields, police said. There were no official events there at the time, but people were in the area.

A man who was at the fields with his 12-year-old grandson and his friend for batting practice told NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento that officers ran up and told them to get down.

“We ran to the dugout. I think the cops were shooting this way, and this guy was shooting back at the cops,” the man said. “The bullets were coming by us, so we got down low. Very scary.”

Newton said the CHP was serving an arrest warrant at the time of the incident, and he referred to that agency for more details.

The CHP didn't immediately respond to a request for additional details Thursday evening.

Also near the scene of the shooting was a library where camps were being held, and a few people were at a high school close to the scene, although school was not in session this week, Newton said.

Those facilities sheltered in place until the incident was over, he said. People were also using trails in the park at the time.

Roseville is a city of around 147,000 northeast of Sacramento.