Man fatally shot after hours-long standoff in downtown LA

A man who Los Angeles police said had taken one or more hostages was fatally shot Friday night after an hours-long standoff at a downtown apartment complex, law enforcement officials said.

Officials did not detail how many people were held hostage but said they were released without injury.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and later confirmed dead, Los Angeles police said.

A musician across the street from the building videotaped the standoff and police response. The video appears to show a man with his arm around the neck of another person.

It's not exactly clear what happened before or after the video, which seems to show officers entering the building and taking aim.

The situation unfolded late Friday afternoon when officers were called to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the city's Historic Core, police said.

A suspect wanted in a series of violent incidents downtown entered the building and allegedly took one or more hostages before barricading himself inside a unit, according to law enforcement officials said.

Los Angeles police said that a SWAT team was called to the scene and that the time between the initial calls to the area and the end of the standoff was nearly five hours.

At least one officer opened fire, according to law enforcement officials.