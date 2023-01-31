Man who fired AR-15 rifle in a Target in Nebraska is fatally shot, police say

A man who fired an AR-15 rifle inside a Target store in Omaha, Nebraska, was fatally shot by arriving officers Tuesday, police said.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said 911 calls were made shortly before noon CST about an active-shooter inside the store, which prompted a heavy police response from local, state and federal authorities.

"The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead," Schmaderer said during a media briefing.

No one else was hurt, even though there is evidence, from shell casings, that the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, fired inside the store.

"He had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition," Schmaderer said.

Two sweeps inside the store were conducted to make sure there were no victims. It was unclear if the suspect fired at anyone inside the store, Schmaderer said.

Police had tweeted Tuesday afternoon: “Officers are at Target 178th and Center investigating reports of a shooting. Officers are clearing the store at this time. Unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages.”

They later said the scene was secured, but people are urged to avoid the area.

NBC affiliate WOWT of Omaha, reported a heavy police presence at the store. The news outlet also reported FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.