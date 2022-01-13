Man found alive in Scotland after faking his death to evade U.S. sex assault charges, official says

A Rhode Island man who faked his death to evade sexual assault charges was found alive in Scotland, authorities said Wednesday.

Nicholas Rossi, who also goes by aliases Nicholas Alahverdian and Nicholas Alahverdian Rossi, is wanted in connection with an alleged 2008 sex assault in Utah and a 2018 attack in Ohio, according to a statement by the Utah County Attorney's Office.

Rossi "fled the country to avoid prosecution" and "attempted to lead investigators and state legislators in other states to believe that he was deceased," according to the Utah prosecutors.

Various news outlets in 2020 cited the memorial website, EverLoved.com, in reporting that Rossi had died on Feb. 29 from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"Mr. Rossi was discovered to be living under an assumed name in Scotland," the Utah County Attorney’s Office said. "He has been taken into custody and the Utah County Attorney’s Office is working with federal and international agencies to extradite Mr. Rossi back to Utah. "

Utah County Attorney David O. Leavitt thanked state investigators using the latest DNA technology to follow up on the cold 2008 case.

“Our office is grateful for the significant interagency collaboration of law enforcement to bring this suspect to justice," Leavitt said in a statement.

A Rhode Island lawyer who had previously represented Rossi could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear on Thursday if Rossi had hired a new attorney to possibly fight extradition.