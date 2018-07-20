Man found guilty in killing of Texas college student Haruka Weiser

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Texas jury found a man accused of killing a University of Texas at Austin student in 2016 guilty of capital murder on Friday.

Meechaiel Criner, 20, was found guilty in the killing of student dancer Haruka Weiser, an 18-year-old freshman at the Texas state school. Weiser's body was found in a creek on the school's campus in April of that year.

The jury of seven women and five men discussed the case for more than 10 hours before they came to their verdict, according to NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin.

Their decision left state District Judge David Wahlberg to sentence Criner to life in prison. Criner is not eligible for the death penalty as he was 17 at the time of the murder, but he is eligible for parole in 40 years.

Haruka Weiser via Facebook

At the time of the killing, Criner was homeless in Austin after leaving his grandmother's home in a Texas city more than 300 miles away.

After the verdict Weiser's father, Thomas Weiser, took the stand to provide a victim impact statement, KXAN reported.

"Haruka did not choose to sacrifice herself. You made that choice for her. But she did not die in vain. We will never know how many lives she saved through the events of her death," Weiser said, according to KXAN.

"I wish she was still here where I could see her, but I do find comfort in knowing that she helped stop a serial killer in his tracks," Weiser added.