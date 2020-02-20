Man gets 1 year in Los Angeles Skid Row voter fraud scheme

One of nine people charged in a Los Angeles voter fraud scheme on Skid Row pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in county jail, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Homeless people were given cash and cigarettes in exchange for fraudulent signatures on ballot initiative petitions and voter registration forms in the scheme, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in November 2018.
Norman Hall, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of circulating a petition with false names, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was also sentenced to three years' probation and 100 hours of community service.
Prosecutors say the voter fraud scheme happened during the 2016 and 2018 election cycles. Nine people "solicited hundreds of false and/or forged signatures on state ballot petitions and voter registration forms" by offering homeless people $1 or cigarettes for their participation, prosecutors said.
Eight are still facing various charges, including the use of false names on a petition and voter fraud, the district attorney’s office said.
A spokesman for the office would not comment on a suspected motive in the scheme because it is still a pending case.
Online court records did not appear to list an attorney for Hall on Wednesday night. A phone number connected to Hall could not be immediately found.