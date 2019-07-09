Breaking News Emails
Police arrested a naked man after he allegedly stabbed three people in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, authorities said.
The bizarre attack unfolded at little after 10 a.m. PST near 6th Avenue and Olive Street, not far from the Nordstrom's corporate headquarters, witnesses and Seattle police said.
"One of the victims ran into a nearby store while the suspect fled the scene," according to a police statement.
"Officers took the man into custody near 8th Avenue and Pine Street. Police also recovered the knife and the man’s clothes, which he had stripped off as he ran from officers."
One man, 75, was stabbed in the neck and another, 77, was knifed in the back, authorities said. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center and listed in stable condition.
A third male victim, believed to be between 55 and 60 years old, was stabbed in the forearm before he was treated and released at the scene, police said.