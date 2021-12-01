Man gunned down at high school basketball game in Tennessee

A man was killed at a high school basketball game in western Tennessee on Tuesday night after gunfire erupted at halftime of the contest, officials said.

Shots were fired in the gymnasium lobby at Humboldt Junior & Senior High School during halftime of the game between the host Vikings and visiting North Side High School, according to a statement from Humboldt City Schools.

There was an "altercation between two adults that resulted in the exchange of gunfire," the statement said. "No students were involved in the incident and no students were injured."

One man was detained at the scene but it wasn't clear if he was the suspect, district spokeswoman Ginger Carver said Wednesday.

The names of the man and the victim were not released.

A Humboldt Police Department spokesperson could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Tuesday's game was not completed following the shooting and all classes were called off at the district's three campuses on Wednesday, according to Carver.

The school is about 100 miles north of Memphis and 150 miles west of Nashville.