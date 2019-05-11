Breaking News Emails
A passenger appeared to slip his upper body out the window of a moving car, assume a shooting posture and open fire indiscriminately with a large gun as authorities pursued him Friday on Los Angeles-area streets and at least one freeway.
Law enforcement officers returned fire at the end of the relatively short pursuit that ended in an industrial area southeast of downtown L.A.
The Toyota Prius eventually came to a stop at an intersection and the woman who was driving surrendered after the gunfire subsided. She appeared to have blood on her. The shooter remained in the car, prompting a nearly two-hour standoff carried live on local television.
Los Angeles Sheriff's Department SWAT team members appeared to use stun grenades to roust the unresponsive man, but after sending in a police dog and creeping up behind the Prius by using the cover of an armored vehicle, deputies extracted the man.
It was unclear if police considered the driver a suspect or a victim or whether she was injured. No police were injured.
The pursuit began in the city of Downey, about 12 miles from downtown L.A., and quickly turned dangerous as an NBC Los Angeles aerial camera showed a male passenger in the Prius leaning out the window and firing with the large, silver handgun as motorists were caught between authorities and the gunman.
Law enforcement sources told NBC News the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was wanted in connection with Tuesday's fatal shooting of a Downey convenience store co-owner.