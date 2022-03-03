Man held in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting that left 1 dead, 13 injured

LAS VEGAS — One arrest has been made and more are expected in the investigation of a weekend shooting that left one man dead and 13 people wounded at a hookah lounge a few blocks off the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas reported.

A defense attorney who represented Wilson in a previous shooting case in 2019 did not immediately respond to messages about whether he represents him now.

In a statement, police called the investigation ongoing. Police have described the shooting as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party early Saturday at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Demetreus Beard, 33, died of multiple gunshot wounds, and police said two people had critical injuries. Authorities have not provided updates about their conditions.

Saturday’s shooting was the largest in Las Vegas since a gunman opened fire from windows of a Las Vegas Strip hotel into a concert crowd in October 2017, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Two more deaths have since been attributed to that incident — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — bringing the death toll to 60 people.

Records show that Wilson, who had several prior felony convictions and uses multiple aliases, pleaded guilty in 2019 to discharging a firearm into a vehicle. He was sentenced to up to 30 months in state prison. That case involved two other defendants.Wilson was previously convicted of killing or maiming an animal and illegal weapon possession in the 2000s.