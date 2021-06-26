A man tried to breach a plane's cockpit before he jumped onto an emergency slide and ended up on a Los Angeles International Airport taxiway Friday, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that law enforcement apprehended him on the taxiway. The man was treated for unspecified injuries and hospitalized, LAX said in a statement.

The FAA said the man had tried to breach the cockpit before opening a door and fleeing "via the emergency slide."

The United Express flight operated by SkyWest was pulling away from a gate about 7:10 p.m. when the passenger opened a door and jumped out, LAX said.

No one else on the aircraft was injured, and it taxied back to its gage, the airport said.

In a statement, SkyWest said flight 5365 was destined for Salt Lake City before the incident. The airline said the passenger used the plane's "service door" to exit.

The FAA described the aircraft as a twin-engine Embracer 175.

Airport police and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, and the FBI was also investigating the incident.

The incident comes amid a spate of airline run-ins involving violent or unruly passengers and even one employee.

Nearly two weeks ago Delta Airlines said an off-duty flight attendant was held by passengers after trying to access the plane's PA system.