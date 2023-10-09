Man jumps into reflecting pool at 9/11 Memorial in New York City

A man was arrested in New York City on Monday for allegedly jumping into a reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial, police said.

The incident unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. EDT, when police were called to the north pool at the 9/11 Memorial and found the 33-year-old had jumped in, according to the NYPD.

An emergency medical services team also responded and helped the unidentified man, who injured his left leg in the incident, into an ambulance, police said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and charges are pending, authorities said.

Later, security guards were spotted erecting chains around the pool to discourage anyone else from jumping in.

The pool is one of two at the memorial, both in the footprints of the Twin Towers that fell during the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website, each pool descends 30 feet into a basin, then drops another 20 feet into a "central void."

The names of 2,983 people who were killed in 2001, as well as those who died in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, are written in bronze surrounding the memorial pools.