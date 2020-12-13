Man killed after opening fire outside New York City cathedral

A man who opened fire outside a New York City cathedral after a concert Sunday was killed by police, authorities said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after firing a gun outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in the Morningside Heights Section of Manhattan, a senior New York City official told NBC News.

NYPD officers respond to a shooting at St. John the Divine on Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. WNBC

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the shooting occurred after the church’s Christmas concert. She said that her press secretary and chief of staff, who were at the church, were safe.

The senior official said there were no other reports of injuries.

A New York City Police Department spokesman said that officers witnessed the man firing shortly before 4 p.m.

Additional details about the shooting weren't immediately available.