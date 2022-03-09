Man killed by fellow patient at Washington, D.C., hospital

A man is dead after a fight with a fellow patient at a Washington, D.C., psychiatric hospital, according to officials.

The D.C. Department of Behavioral Health confirmed a patient was killed by another patient in a fight early Wednesday morning.

Saint Elizabeths Hospital, a public psychiatric hospital in southeast Washington, D.C., is "committed to a safe, therapeutic environment for individuals with serious mental illness who need inpatient treatment to recover," DC DBH wrote.

"Per our protocol, Saint Elizabeths will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether all safety procedures were followed. We are providing emotional support to patients and staff," they wrote.

NBC Washington reported that the victim was found during a routine room check and that both the victim and the suspect were at Saint Elizabeths for court-ordered psychiatric evaluations.

DC Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on the victim's information.