Man killed in forklift accident at Virginia Home Depot, police say

A man was killed in a forklift accident at a Home Depot in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said.

The incident happened at a store on Merrilee Drive, the Fairfax County Police said in a tweet Tuesday morning. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release further details about the incident, and Home Depot did not immediately comment.

Detectives and other police were on the scene to investigate.

This year, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration has investigated 15 fatalities involving a forklift in at least 10 states.