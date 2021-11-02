Man killed his daughter's boyfriend for selling her into sex trafficking ring, police say

A Washington state father killed his daughter's 19-year-old boyfriend for selling her into a sex trafficking ring, police said.

The boyfriend's remains were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned car on East Everett Avenue in Spokane last month, police said in a press release Monday. Investigators believe the victim was killed in November 2020.

The girl's father, John Eisenman, 60, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. Attorney information was not listed for him.

Police said Eisenman learned in October 2020 that his juvenile daughter had been sex trafficked in the Seattle area and "obtained information" that her boyfriend was responsible, according to the press release.

Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to Spokane that same month, police said.

When the father learned that his daughter's boyfriend was going to be at a location in Airway Heights, Eisenman drove there and waited for the 19-year-old to arrive.

"During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death," police said. "After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside."

The car remained in the remote area until last month when a person drove it to Spokane and left it on East Everett Avenue. The remains were discovered after people began rummaging through the abandoned vehicle.

Amber Hellmann said her boyfriend and a friend were working outside and noticed that the car had been left on their street for a while.

"They were just looking around and for some reason, they decided to look in the trunk and all I hear is, 'there's a body,'" she told NBC affiliate KHQ-TV of Spokane.

Authorities said they do not believe the person who moved the car was aware that a body was in the trunk.