Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Tim Stelloh

A man was killed at a Maryland Popeyes over a fight linked to the chain's popular fried chicken sandwich, police said.

A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s Police Department said the victim, who has not been identified, was stabbed at a restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

The fight began inside the restaurant and later moved outside, said the spokeswoman, Jennifer Donelan.

Donelan said the man later died at a hospital.

Sources said the fight was reportedly linked to the sale of the sandwich, which Popeyes began selling on Sunday after a two-month hiatus.

The restaurant introduced the sandwich in August, then sold out in just two weeks — a surge in popularity prompted by a viral feud with Chick-fil-A.

This summer, customers angry about the sandwich shortage threatened restaurant workers at a franchise in Texas. Another filed a lawsuit in Tennessee alleging “deceptive business practices.”

Popeyes did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News, based in California.