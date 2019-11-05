Breaking News Emails
A man was killed at a Maryland Popeyes over a fight linked to the chain's popular fried chicken sandwich, police said.
A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s Police Department said the victim, who has not been identified, was stabbed at a restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C.
The fight began inside the restaurant and later moved outside, said the spokeswoman, Jennifer Donelan.
Donelan said the man later died at a hospital.
Sources said the fight was reportedly linked to the sale of the sandwich, which Popeyes began selling on Sunday after a two-month hiatus.
The restaurant introduced the sandwich in August, then sold out in just two weeks — a surge in popularity prompted by a viral feud with Chick-fil-A.
This summer, customers angry about the sandwich shortage threatened restaurant workers at a franchise in Texas. Another filed a lawsuit in Tennessee alleging “deceptive business practices.”
Popeyes did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.