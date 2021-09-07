Man kills woman and himself in lobby of Marriot hotel in downtown Houston

A man fatally shot a woman in the lobby of a downtown Houston hotel on Tuesday and then immediately shot and killed himself, police said.

The two are believed to have had some relationship and the shooting, at 3:30 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis Houston, was not believed to be random, the police chief said. They both entered with suitcases.

"The investigation is going to determine exactly what relationship it is," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters. "But as I always say, this is tragic. We've got apparently two families affected here."

The hotel is located downtown near a convention center. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting "within minutes" and found the two people deceased inside, he said.

The dead were not immediately identified. Police said the woman was in her late 20s, and the man who shot her and then himself was in his late 30s.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said.