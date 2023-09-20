Suspect in murder of family of 4 near Chicago found dead in Oklahoma

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A man sought in connection to the slaying of a family of four in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville was found dead inside a burning car in Oklahoma, authorities said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old man from Streamwood, Illinois, and a woman "with a relationship" to him were both called a "person of interest" before the woman was reported missing and in danger by her family on Tuesday night, Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters.

A car linked to the man was seen driving in Catoosa, Oklahoma, when officers allegedly tried to stop the vehicle but it tried to speed away, officials said.

The car crashed and caught on fire as “officers on sense heard two noises believed to be gun shots," Burne said.

Officers found a critically wounded woman inside the vehicle and the man finally shot in the driver's seat, Burne added.

The slayings of Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two boys, 7 and 9, shook the suburb just southwest of Chicago.

Police quickly dismissed any of the victims as the possible shooter and called the slayings a targeted attack that took place at between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The victims were found Sunday night after a relative asked police for a “well-being check” because one of the victims did not show up for work, police said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.