A man had his hand blown off in a South Florida fireworks accident, forcing first responders to rush the severed body part to the hospital, authorities said Sunday.

Dispatchers were called at about 1 a.m. Saturday and told of the mishap near Lauderdale Lakes in unincorporated Broward County, officials said.

By the time first responders got to the 4400 block of North State Road 7, the victim "had already traveled to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle," according to a Broward Sheriff's Office statement.

That's when the fire rescue team "transported the man’s hand to the hospital and subsequently transported the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center for medical treatment," officials said.

The victim was not immediately identified and the sheriff's office could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday to check on his condition.

Broward officials launched a public campaign last week, pleading with residents to leave pyrotechnics to professionals.

“Go enjoy the fireworks with your family and we dissuade the public from shooting off fireworks on their own,” Broward County Sheriff Fire Battalion Chief Michael Kane told reporters.

Kane and his bomb squad blew up watermelons with illegal fireworks to demonstrate the danger.

Wounds from fireworks could be "compared to battlefield injuries," Kane added.