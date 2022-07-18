Man lying on Coney Island Beach run over and killed by New York City parks department vehicle

A man was killed early Monday morning after he was run over by a New York City Parks Department vehicle while lying on a beach.

The New York City Police Department said the parks vehicle was exiting the Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn just before 3 a.m. when the 47-year-old man was run over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He has not been identified.

The driver remained on scene, and the incident is under investigation.

The New York City Parks Department does overnight cleanup of beaches to rid them of litter before the morning.

"This is a horrific tragedy," said a statement from the department. "We are investigating the incident internally."