Man lying on Coney Island Beach run over and killed by New York City parks department vehicle

The 47-year-old man was run over just before 3 a.m. while lying on the beach in Brooklyn.
A lifeguard sits on the beach in front of the Wonder Wheel at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 31, 2021.Nina Westervelt / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A man was killed early Monday morning after he was run over by a New York City Parks Department vehicle while lying on a beach.

The New York City Police Department said the parks vehicle was exiting the Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn just before 3 a.m. when the 47-year-old man was run over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He has not been identified.

The driver remained on scene, and the incident is under investigation.

The New York City Parks Department does overnight cleanup of beaches to rid them of litter before the morning.

"This is a horrific tragedy," said a statement from the department. "We are investigating the incident internally." 

