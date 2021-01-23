IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Man pleads guilty in Minneapolis precinct arson after George Floyd death

Davon De-Andre Turner, 25, is the fourth person to plead guilty to fires set at the police station during unrest following Floyd's May 25 death.
Image: George Floyd protest, Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, May 28, 2020, by Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
The Minneapolis Third Police Precinct is set on fire on Thursday, May 28, 2020, during a third night of protests following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune via Getty Images
By Phil Helsel

A St. Paul, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty Friday in a fire set inside a Minneapolis police precinct during protests and violent unrest following the death of George Floyd last year, prosecutors said.

Davon De-Andre Turner, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. He is the last of four people whose indictments were announced in August to plead guilty in the fires set in Third Precinct headquarters on May 28.

The fires were set as protesters shouted “burn it down, burn it down," and after a fence outside the building was torn down, according to court documents.

They occurred days after a Black man, George Floyd, died after his neck was kneeled upon by a white Minneapolis police officer. Floyd's death caused widespread outrage, and protests for racial justice and police reform occurred across the country.

The four police officers who have since been criminally charged in Floyd's death worked at that precinct.

The night of the precinct fires, Turner used a Molotov cocktail to start a fire in Minneapolis according to a criminal complaint.

An attorney listed as representing Turner did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment late Friday. Sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota also announced Friday that a second person accused in a different fire at the precinct that night pleaded guilty.

Branden Michael Wolfe, 25, who pushed a barrel into a fire at the building's entrance to fuel the blaze, pleaded guilty Dec. 222 to conspiracy to commit arson and is scheduled to be sentenced April 22, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Two others indicted in connection with the fires, Bryce Michael Williams and Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, have previously pleaded guilty.

About 20 structures in Minneapolis were set on the night of the precinct blazes, the fire department has said.

