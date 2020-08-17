Man remains barricaded in Texas home with hostage hours after three responding officers shot

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man remained barricaded inside a Texas home with a hostage early Monday morning more than 12 hours after three police officers were shot after responding to the house, outside of Austin.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene on Natalie Cove in Cedar Park, police said. "This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this time," said a tweet from the Cedar Park Police Department.

Police were called to the home at about 3:10 p.m. local time Sunday and were met with gunfire, according to police. Three officers were shot and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers had returned fire but were unsure if the man was wounded, Interim Cedar Park Police Chief Mark Harmon said Sunday night, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

The man was initially barricaded inside the house with his mother, a juvenile and another person, all believed to be family, Harmon said.

Two of the hostages were released Monday morning, police said at about 8 a.m. local time Monday, without specifying which ones.

He is thought to be in his 20s and has a history of mental health issues. Police said they have responded to the residence before, but did not give specifics. On Sunday, the man's mother reported that he had kicked in the door and was acting aggressively.

“If you’re listening, please come out and surrender yourself peacefully so we can resolve this situation tonight,” Harmon had pleaded with the man.

At 4:30 a.m. Monday, police told residents who lived on Natalie Cove, in the Heritage Park subdivision, to stay inside their homes until they were told it was safe to leave. A tweet from the city asked people to avoid the area.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that "our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon."

"We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," the governor's statement said.